Dre Greenlaw's tackle to end 49ers-Seahawks even better at field level

It was the play of not just the 49ers' 2019 regular season, but arguably the NFL's as a whole. Dre Greenlaw stopped Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister dead in his tracks, just a few blades of grass short of the goal line to clinch the NFC West title.

Greenlaw knew he stopped him short, but the officials -- and everyone watching on TV -- needed several looks at the replay to confirm San Francisco deserved to be celebrating, and not Seattle.

It was the type of legendary play that never gets old to watch. So, let's do it again, shall we?

Just a reminder that @DreGreenlaw secured the NFC West title in the most epic way. 🔥



🎥: @49ers pic.twitter.com/N12lZC6wcm



— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 14, 2020

Wow. Just wow.

Just after Greenlaw exits the frame at the start, you can see Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson lock in on Hollister, assuming he'd be able to walk right into the end zone. Then ...

Bam!

That vantage point doesn't give a good angle on the goal line, but all you need to do is watch Greenlaw's reaction to know if Hollister broke the plane or not.

Spoiler alert: He didn't.

