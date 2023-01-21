Dre Greenlaw wants Dak Prescott interception, won't have Cowboys QB sign it

Greenlaw wants Dak interception, won't have Cowboys QB sign it originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw didn't hesitate to ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his autograph after the 49ers' 35-7 victory in Week 14.

While Greenlaw was eager to get Brady's autograph, don't expect the Arkansas product to get Dak Prescott's if he does pick off the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback during the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"Nah, I mean, [Prescott is] a good quarterback, but I just needed one autograph and I got it, so I got the GOAT," Greenlaw said.

Five weeks after intercepting Brady, Greenlaw admitted to NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano that he wanted another chance at the seven-time Super Bowl champ in the divisional round.

Instead, a chance to intercept Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, will have to do for Greenlaw.

"I wasn't rooting for [the Dallas Cowboys], actually," Greenlaw told Siciliano on the NFL Network on Thursday. "I figured that they were the better team, so actually everybody kind of figured they were going to win, but I was kind of wanting to play Tom Brady again to get that ball, another ball, but it will be nice to get a Dak ball, too."

Prescott wanted to face the 49ers after losing in the wild-card round last year. Nonetheless, San Francisco's defense is making life difficult for quarterbacks, and if the 49ers' push rush can pressure the 29-year-old, Greenlaw could have the opportunity to intercept a pass.

