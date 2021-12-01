Dre Greenlaw unlikely to play for 49ers this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is planning to play without Fred Warner this week and it looks like he won’t be the only linebacker missing for their game against the Seahawks.

Dre Greenlaw returned from an extended absence after core muscle surgery against the Vikings last Sunday, but he left the game with a groin injury. Shanahan called him day-to-day and things aren’t trending in the right direction.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Greenlaw will not practice on Wednesday and is a long shot to be heathy enough to go against Seattle.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Marcell Harris, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were the other linebackers to see playing time in Week 12 and they appear set for expanded roles this weekend.

