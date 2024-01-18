Dre Greenlaw returns to practice

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned to practice Wednesday.

Greenlaw missed the Week 18 game against the Rams with Achilles tendinitis and sat out Tuesday's practice. He was limited in his return to on-field work.

Safety Logan Ryan (groin) also returned to limited work after missing Tuesday's practice.

The 49ers are optimistic about having Greenlaw and Ryan this weekend.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) remained out of practice, the only player not to participate Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee) and safety George Odum (biceps) returned to full participation after being limited Tuesday. Odum has been on injured reserve since Nov. 27 with a torn biceps, and the 49ers will have to add him back to the active roster to allow him to return to game action this weekend.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), center Jon Feliciano (back), safety Tashaun Gipson (quadriceps), receiver Danny Gray (shoulder), tight end George Kittle (back), running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand).