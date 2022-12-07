Dre Greenlaw: Nobody has lost faith in what we’re able to do

For many teams, turning to a seventh-round pick at quarterback late in a season that showed a lot of promise would feel like a major turn for the worse but the 49ers have not reacted that way this week.

Brock Purdy performed well in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and linebacker Fred Warner said the team has a lot of confidence in him because of the way he’s played against the 49ers’ defense in practices. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw echoed those sentiments during an appearance on KNBR.

Greenlaw said Purdy has “shown us every day that he can get it done” and that everyone on the team still has the same belief of what they’re capable of accomplishing this season.

“That’s the goal. I know we can,” Greenlaw said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I don’t think anybody has lost faith in what we’re able to do. I don’t think nobody really even just thought about it. I think everybody is just so focused in and lasered in on trying to go 1-0 the next game that we don’t think we don’t even have a chance. We’re just kind of coming in with all the faith possible, and once we get on the field, we’ll be able to get the job done.”

Purdy’s first start will come against the Buccaneers this Sunday and going 1-0 will likely generate even more faith that things will work out as hoped for the 49ers this season.

