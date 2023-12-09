Dre Greenlaw fined $10,927 for hit on DeVonta Smith

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from last Sunday's win over the Eagles for his tussle with Eagles security head Dom DiSandro and he heard from the league about the hit that set things off on the sideline.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Greenlaw has been fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness. Greenlaw picked up Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and slammed him to the ground, which led to a reaction from DiSandro and others on the Eagles bench.

DiSandro will not be allowed on the Eagles sideline in Dallas this Sunday, but Greenlaw is set to play against the Seahawks,

The league also announced that 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has been fined $9,940 for unnecessary roughness.