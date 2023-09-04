Dre Greenlaw back at practice for 49ers, George Kittle still out

The 49ers got a starting defender back on the practice field Monday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not play in the preseason because of a hamstring injury, but he was on the field for the start of this week's on-field preparations for the Steelers. Greenlaw told reporters after the session that he feels good and expects to play this weekend.

Safety Tashaun Gipson said the same thing after sitting out the session with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end George Kittle remained out with a groin injury, however. Kittle missed time early in camp and returned to play in the preseason finale before sitting out practices last week. Wednesday will shed further light on the participation levels and outlooks for those three players.