DRC and Guinea revel in unexpected surge to last eight at Africa Cup of Nations

In a tournament of surprises that have run from acid trip translucence into the zany, Democratic Republic of Congo versus Guinea in the quarter-finals ranks as pure psychedelia.

Neither outfit were spectacular during the pool stages. Guinea drew with Cameroon, scraped past Gambia 1-0 and lost quite ploddingly to Senegal to muster four points and a place in the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

DRC drew all their three games in Group F to progress to the knockout stages as runners-up behind Morocco.

Their last-16 assignments posed very different questions. Guinea faced an Equatorial Guinea side bubbling with confidence after topping a pool containing Nigeria and hosts Cote d'Ivoire who they emasculated 4-0.

But the Guineans neutralised the verve and snatched a late win at the Alassane Outtara Stadium in Abidjan.

DRC skewered the Egyptians in a 20-minute penalty shoot-out of stomach curdling intensity which culminated with the goalkeepers taking kicks.

Gabaski's shot for Egypt tonked the crossbar and boomed high into the San Pedro night sky. Less than a mintue later, the 35-year-old still had a chance to redeem his wretchedness.

But Lionel Mpasi stepped up and unfurled sleek technique to convert his kick.

"This time we can see that the path is opening up for us."



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Cote d'Ivoire boss Gasset prepares for do or die against Equatorial Guinea

We'll play for pride against Nigeria at Cup of Nations, says Guinea Bissau boss

Equatorial Guinea humiliate Cote d'Ivoire to reach last-16 with Nigeria