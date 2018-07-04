Draymond's mom calls Warriors adding Cousins 'One of the greatest STEALS in Modern Day Sports!'

Add another name to the growing group of people who can't believe the Warriors really added DeMarcus Cousins. This time, it's Draymond Green's mom.

One of the greatest STEALS in Modern Day Sports! Boogie Cousins is a GOLDEN STATE WARRIOR! Welcome to the Fam! @boogiecousins SOMEBODY IS SMART! I just keep shaking my head how? One of the best big men to ever lace ‘em up! I keep saying WOW! — BACK2BACK (@BabersGreen) July 4, 2018

Green's mom, Mary Babers Green, went as far as to call Cousins "one of the best big men to ever lace ‘em up." Before rupturing his Achilles last season, Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 48 games played. For his nine-year career, Cousins has averaged 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Adding Cousins now gives the Warriors five All-Stars in their starting five once Cousins is healthy. The newest Warriors is a four-time All-Star and has made the All-NBA Second Team twice.

While Cousins is sure to add All-Star numbers to the back-to-back champs, this is going to be one fiery front court. Cousins (14) and Green (22) combined for 36 technical fouls last season.

Get your popcorn ready, Warriors fans.



