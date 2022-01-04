Draymond: Warriors 'force to be reckoned with' after Klay Thompson return

Draymond: Dubs 'force to be reckoned with' after Klay's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are the best team in the NBA and are about to get much better.

A terrifying thought for the rest of the league.

Beating the Miami Heat 115-108 Monday night at Chase Center, Golden State improved to a league-best 29-7 this season. After the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke to NBA on TNT's Dennis Scott about Klay Thompson's impending return and how it will impact certain bench players who have played a significant role early on this season.

"When you have a squad like this, you just enjoy coming to work every day."@Money23Green talks with @Dennis3DScott after Golden State's win. pic.twitter.com/F2QxsLNsty — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 4, 2022

"That's a thing around here," Green said. "The depth that we have, some guys aren't going to play. We've been kind of reeling with that these last few days. It's been getting closer, these rotations are about to change. We've had guys who have contributed all year who are probably going to be out of the lineup.

"You hate to see that happen to guys but yet it's a beautiful problem to have. Klay [Thompson] is definitely really close, we're all excited about it, he's excited, you see his energy every day, he's humming. We're excited to get him back, and we're going to be a force to be reckoned with."

A force to be reckoned with? As if they weren't already. The 29 other NBA teams around the league can be heard collectively groaning at the thought of continued Golden State dominance.

With the Warriors reportedly optimistic that Thompson will be able to make his long-awaited return to the court Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center, the force that is (and will be) the Warriors is about to get stronger.