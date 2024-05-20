Draymond tips hat to T-Wolves after they prove him wrong vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Minnesota Timberwolves fans won't let Draymond Green forget this one any time soon, but the Warriors star is giving Anthony Edwards and Co. their flowers.

Following Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, Green made it clear he believed the series was "over" for Minnesota down three games to two with his comments on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

“When you lose the belief… it’s over. They don’t believe they can win anymore, which means this series is over.”



Draymond sounds off on Gobert and the T-Wolves 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0U7LLOxKw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2024

Instead, the Timberwolves came roaring back in Games 6 and 7 against the Nuggets, winning the first in blowout fashion and then completing a historic comeback in Denver on Sunday night to take the series and advance to the Western Conference finals.

On Monday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green lauded Karl-Anthony Towns' efforts during Game 7 in particular, who showed he was capable of "holding the fort down" opposite Edwards with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double and some stellar defense against the Nuggets. And in the end, Green admitted the Timberwolves might have made him into a believer after all.

"[Towns'] growth is incredible," Green said on his podcast. "I applaud that. You've got to love it. And you've also got to give some credit to the guys that surround him. Somebody's pulling something out of him that they didn't know they had ... He's carrying these guys -- I thought they [were] toast. [They] should have been. Kept going. Kept fighting. Got to love it.

"I tip my hat to them -- it's going to be interesting to see them versus Dallas [Mavericks] next series. It's going to be a hell of a matchup."

And then, Green showed he truly has changed his tune about the Timberwolves when it comes to his pick for the West finals.

"I haven't had a chance to really analyze this how I want to analyze it yet ... I'll go Minnesota for now, but I may change that before Game 1, so be on the lookout," Green said.

