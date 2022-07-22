Draymond shades 2016 NBA Finals suspension to Steph Curry at ESPYs

Dray shades '16 Finals suspension to Steph during ESPYs skit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green will record his podcast anytime, anywhere.

While attending this year’s ESPYS, hosted by his teammate and the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry, “The Draymond Green Show” hilariously interrupted the award show in Los Angeles.

And leave it to Green to poke fun in the process.

After a bit of back-and-forth with Curry, Curry had to pull the plug and say enough was enough.

As Curry tried to shut down the podcast, Green agreed, but not before throwing a little shade.

â€œI've been kicked outta bigger situations than this."



The Draymond Green Show live from the ESPYs ðŸ˜‚pic.twitter.com/l8IWEwoz8J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 21, 2022

When Golden State faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, and lost, Green infamously missed Game 5 of the intense series after a controversial suspension.

It’s something Warriors fans, Cavs players, and evidently Green haven’t forgotten about.

Now, four-time champions, all they can do is joke and laugh about it.

