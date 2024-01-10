Draymond reveals ‘point of emphasis' with refs upon return to court originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The past few days have been a whirlwind for Draymond Green as the NBA reinstated him on Saturday from his indefinite suspension, allowing him to rejoin the Warriors as he prepares for his on-court return.

Green spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since his reinstatement, and he made sure to point out his change in attitude moving forward with regards to his on-court behavior. Green reiterated his commitment to not crossing the line with NBA refs and keeping emotions in check.

“I think as far as not crossing the line with a referee, yes that’s a big point of emphasis for me, knowing and understanding where that line is,” Green said. “But I didn’t make it to this point worried about touching the line, you know? I didn’t help this team and this organization become what we’ve become by worrying about crossing the line.” Green told reporters.

“And so, throughout my time away, you kind of go through, work through all these thoughts, right? If you would have talked to me two and a half weeks ago, I’m like, ‘I’m not crossing the line, I’m not doing this, I’m not doing that’. But, as you continue to do work and put the work in, as time goes by…for me it’s about developing a practice, developing a routine.”

Draymond says “not crossing the line” with refs is a big emphasis for him moving forward pic.twitter.com/q37SvkcysP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2024

Despite the criticism Green has faced during his suspension, he has had the support of plenty of players from around the league as well as support from the Warriors organization and the NBA.

“I’ve had support from the organization, support from the league in developing what those [strategies for working on his habit] things look like," Green continued. "And that’s what I plan to do.”

Green missed a total of 12 games during his indefinite suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12. The incident came after a five-game suspension earlier in the season for Green’s chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during a game on Nov. 14.

During Green’s time away from the Warriors, he worked with a therapist to help better understand and control his emotions, along with a heart-to-heart conversation with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who had to talk Green out of retirement.

Green has been the emotional center of the Warriors during his 13-year career with the team, but not without drawing controversy for his fiery style of play. Green has been suspended by the league on six separate occasions during his NBA career due to his on-court actions, most famously during the 2016 NBA Finals when he was suspended one game for an altercation with LeBron James.

The Warriors are 10-11 without Green this season as they have struggled without him in the lineup, particularly on the defensive end.

