Draymond reinstated by NBA following 12-game suspension

Draymond Green's suspension is over.

The NBA announced Saturday its decision to reinstate Green following an 12-game absence due to an indefinite suspension he received after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dlFtd7okI7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2024

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after that Green is expected to need at least a week to ramp up before returning to the court for the Warriors and that the veteran forward is expected to be with the team for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

Green is expected to be with the Warriors on Sunday for the time since his suspension started in mid-December, sources said. https://t.co/zBTSSdVcsH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2024

