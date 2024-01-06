Advertisement
Breaking News:

Draymond Green reinstated from suspension; served 12 games for striking Suns C Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond reinstated by NBA following 12-game suspension

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
1

Draymond Green's suspension is over.

The NBA announced Saturday its decision to reinstate Green following an 12-game absence due to an indefinite suspension he received after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after that Green is expected to need at least a week to ramp up before returning to the court for the Warriors and that the veteran forward is expected to be with the team for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

This story will be updated ...