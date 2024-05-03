Draymond reacts to Embiid's higher flagrant foul total in half the games

Draymond Green won't dispute his reputation for crossing the line during NBA games, but he just wants to make sure he's not the only player getting a bad rap.

On Thursday night, the Warriors forward shared a stat on his Instagram Story that notes Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has more career flagrant fouls than him (h/t u/CummingInTheNile/Reddit).

Green had a simple response while sharing the Clutch Points graphic, which originally was posted on April 26: "Hood winked."

Green has 15 flagrant fouls in 813 career regular-season games and six more in 157 NBA playoff games, for a total of 21 in 970 games, per ESPN.

Embiid, on the other hand, has 16 regular-season flagrant fouls in 433 games and eight more in 59 playoff games, good for 24 in 492 total games, per ESPN.

Embiid picked up two flagrant fouls during the 76ers' first-round NBA playoff series loss to the New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid received a Flagrant 1 after this foul on Mitchell Robinson 😳 pic.twitter.com/2ygeQh8gMG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

Embiid was called for a Flagrant 1 on this play pic.twitter.com/89bf2U8fL2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2024

While Embiid has Green beat in flagrant fouls, the Warriors forward is leaps and bounds ahead in technical fouls.

Green has 181 total technical fouls between the regular-season and postseason, whereas Embiid has just 65 technical fouls.

Green's temper got the best of his several times during the 2023-24 season, most notably when he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, resulting in a five-game suspension, and then when he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head, leading to an indefinite suspension that caused him to miss 16 total games (12 for the suspension and four for conditioning).

Green's transgressions arguably have been worse than Embiid's but there's not denying that the numbers show the 76ers star has crossed the line at a higher rate.

