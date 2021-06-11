Draymond has self-deprecating joke after Kevin Durant’s clutch 3

Draymond has self-deprecating joke after KD's clutch 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Durant has a history of hitting clutch 3-pointers in Game 3 of an NBA playoff series.

Unfortunately for the Nets star, the shot he hit Thursday night didn't lead to his team winning the game.

With under 90 seconds left in regulation, Durant drained a big 3-pointer to give the Nets an 83-80 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Unlike the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, when Durant hit iconic 3-pointers late in the respective Game 3s of those series, the Nets were unable to score the rest of the game and lost 86-83. Durant had a chance to force overtime, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the back of the rim.

Before the Nets lost, all anyone could talk about was Durant's huge 3-pointer, including former Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Green even got ahead of fans who might call him out for tweeting about Durant.

Dude different! Been different! “If it wasn’t for you he would be with the warriors” 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I beat y’all to it. Now just sit down and appreciate the show — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 11, 2021

A gOD!!!! — andre (@andre) June 11, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum also had a great reaction to Durant's shot.

KD 🥶 blooded — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 11, 2021

Durant finished with a team-high 30 points on 11-of-28 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range in the loss.

If Durant's 3-pointer on Thursday night had proven to be the game-winner and put the Nets on the brink of the Eastern Conference Finals, it would have been added to a highlight reel with his two NBA Finals 3-pointers that will live forever in Warriors history.

Instead, it's just another great shot in Durant's career, but not an iconic, game-winner (or series-sealer).