Draymond predicts how Celtics-Mavericks Finals series plays out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Game 1 of a thrilling NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks kicks off Thursday at TD Garden.

The experts, including Warriors forward Draymond Green, have made their picks.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, Green made his game-by-game predictions on his way to crowning an NBA champion.

"My prediction personally is I actually think Boston's going to take Game 1 because I think it will take some time for Dallas to get used to that size and that length, the switching, what you're going to do, what's your adjustment is going to be," Green explained. "Kyrie [Irving] and Luka [Dončić] figuring out how they're going to attack that. That's going to take some time.

"However, I think Dallas figures it out, comes back and wins Game 2 in Boston. Going back to Dallas 1-1 I've got [the Mavericks] going into that place that they've been playing great and taking Game 3. I've got them then taking Game 4. With Dallas [having] a 3-1 lead I've got Boston taking Game 5 and I've got Dallas closing it in Game 6."

Although the vaunted Celtics are and have been the favorites to win the series, Green believes the Mavericks' fairytale run ends with a championship, which is consistent with his previous affinity for Dallas to win the championship.

"I think it is Luka's time, I think Kyrie wins another one," Green said. "I think that experience is going to matter ... I just ultimately think Dallas is going to get the job done. They're on a magical run, they've got all the pieces ... Dallas in six is what I got."

However, Green has been wrong multiple times throughout the playoffs. He predicted the Sacramento Kings would beat the New Orleans Pelicans "pretty easily" in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Pelicans won handily. He also predicted the Western Conference semifinal round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets was "over" for Minnesota after Denver took a three-games-to-two series lead. The Timberwolves won the series.

So, congrats to the Celtics on winning the Finals?

