Draymond Green pays Drake compliment after Game 1 antics

The day after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is still downplaying his on-court back-and-forth with Drake.

The post-game chat between Green and Drake was crowned as the meme of the game for the rapper’s fake smile, and in the post-game press conference the Warriors forward was quick to point out that it should absolutely not be classified as a “scuffle.”

He’s right, that’s not a scuffle. Trash talk, absolutely, but scuffle? Definitely not.

The Drake-centric questions continued in Friday’s practice session — get used to it, it is going to happen after every Raptors game — and Draymond was ready to double down on it not being a beef.

Draymond doesn't mind Drake's antics and neither should you pic.twitter.com/0pAtVjZOnT — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

“It is what it is, he’s a fan, he talks. It gets more attention because he’s Drake,” said Green. “So many people are complaining about it like ‘you don’t let any other fan do that.’ Yeah, any other fan’s just not Drake. So, he probably shouldn’t be able to do that, that’s just kinda how the cookie crumbles.

“He’s worked his ass off to be who he is, and when you do that — I think we all know — when you do that you get more leash than others. I think there’s so much talk like ‘the NBA needs to’ — no, they don’t. He worked to be who he is, you should get more leash. But I don’t mind it, it’s fun for me.”

That more or less settles that, doesn’t it?

Draymond likes it, fans like it, Drake is getting jokes off, and the Raptors won Game 1. Now, the only question left to ask is how Drizzy can top wearing a signed Dell Curry jersey.

May I suggest tracking down a signed Alfonzo McKinnie Raptors 905?

