Draymond loses mind over John Collins poster dunk on Joel Embiid
Draymond loses his mind over Collins' poster dunk on Embiid originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Draymond Green has seen a lot on a basketball court, so it takes quite a bit to impress him.
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins got that reaction from the Warriors star on Friday night.
Midway through the third quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second-round series between the Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, Trae Young threw a lob up and Collins finished with a monster dunk.
But it wasn't just any dunk. It was a dunk on Joel Embiid, who earlier this week was named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team.
BAPTIZED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0VQaCxwhVn
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 19, 2021
Green was thoroughly impressed by the dunk.
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 My GOD!!
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2021
Despite that loud dunk by Collins, he had a relatively quiet night against the 76ers, finishing with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds in the Hawks' loss.