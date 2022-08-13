Draymond, Ja Morant react to reported Warriors-Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup

Dray, Ja react to reported Warriors-Grizzlies Xmas Day matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears Christmas came early for Draymond Green, Ja Morant, and NBA fans engaged in their so-called Twitter beef.

The defending NBA champion Warriors reportedly will host Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Christmas Day, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

And Morant clearly can’t wait.

Green and the young Grizzlies star have gone back and forth in a series of Twitter exchanges that seemed to have fueled the fire in an already-steamy enmity between the Warriors and Grizzlies.

And although they’ve denied any “rivalry,” it’s clear that this reported matchup is the one both teams wanted on Christmas Day.

Green also responded to the report, crediting Morant for being vocal about what he wanted.

Thatâ€™s the power of your voice Young! Letâ€™s goooo! Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after https://t.co/xs8GpKkQtE — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 13, 2022

In June, after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, Morant responded to a tweet implying that a Golden State-Memphis matchup in San Francisco is secured for Dec. 25.

But Morant suggested bringing the holiday cheer to Memphis.

However, as we have come to learn, thanks to LeBron James, that’s not how things work.

Green responded to Morant with a friendly reminder.

The champs play at home Young! Christmas Dayâ€¦ LJ ðŸ™ðŸ¿ðŸ™ðŸ¿ https://t.co/n5ji0xpu0j — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

While fans at home will be bundled up with hot cocoa and cookies enjoying some Christmas Day basketball, be sure to grab some popcorn while you’re at it.

