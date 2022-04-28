Draymond invokes NBA Finals suspension after Bones Hyland knees Otto Porter

Draymond invokes Finals suspension after Hyland knees Porter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green's suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals is one the most infamous moments of his career, and the Warriors star invoked his own misfortune during Game 5 of Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

Late in the first quarter, Nuggets rookie guard Bones Hyland drove to the basket and inadvertently caught Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. with a knee to the groin.

Porter, who was called for the shooting foul, was in considerable pain. Green jumped off the bench and started screaming across the court for the referees to review the play for a possible flagrant foul on Hyland.

"I got suspended from a Finals game for that," Green could be heard screaming. "Review that s--t."

The referees ultimately did review the play but didn't assess a flagrant foul to Hyland, who made both free throws.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers after he hit LeBron James below the belt during Game 4. The Cavaliers went on to win Game 5 while Green watched the pivotal contest in a suite next door at the Oakland Coliseum.

Cleveland then went on to win the last two games of the series, coming back from three-games-to-one deficit to stun the 73-win Warriors.

Unfortunately for Green, both situations didn't go his way.