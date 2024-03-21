Advertisement

Draymond highlights: Warriors center drops a double-double vs. Grizz

NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green scores 10 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists along with a block and a steal in the Golden State Warriors' 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

