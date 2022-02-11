Draymond Green's reaction to Steph Curry crossing over Julius Randle

Draymond reacts to Steph's hilarious cross over against Randle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry had one of his defenders on skates Thursday night.

It's not the first time and it certainly won't be the last.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 116-114 loss to the New York Knicks at Chase Center, Steph dropped Knicks power forward Julius Randle, who fell to the ground as Curry made his way to the paint for a layup.

STEPH LOST 'EM ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/0ygyg1rLlL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2022

Draymond Green, who is nursing an injury to a disc in his back, was watching from home and loved seeing the 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man fall to the earth.

Touched earth!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 11, 2022

As most of the NBA's best defenders have learned, guarding Curry is no easy task.

Randle is just the latest victim to get crossed-over because of Curry's quick-twitch and elusive ball-handling.