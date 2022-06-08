Draymond Green's mom goes off on Charles Barkley, Kendrick Perkins

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama.

If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son.

Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.

Charles Barkley leaned into the Warriors’ villain role after going back and forth with fans and calling San Francisco “hell.”

As the feud continued and even intensified throughout the Western Conference finals, Babers-Green wasn’t worried because all her son had to do was lift his hand and show off his three championship rings -- something Barkley never won in his 16-year NBA career.

"I believe Charles Barkley has a job to do," Babers-Green said. "He gets paid to be a heckler. If Dray is the one you wanna pick on, go ahead and pick on him. But he can always put up a middle finger and say, ‘It’s a ring, Chuck.’ He can’t deny that. He doesn’t have a ring, so, hey. If you’re a great or not, it doesn’t show if you don’t got that ring. That’s what they play for."

And there wasn't really anything else to be said about Barkley, but Babers-Green wasn't done just yet.

She then went in on another former player, Kendrick Perkins, who has been known to take aim at her son.

The former NBA center and current ESPN analyst has consistently been a critic of Green, and Green has almost always fired back.

But to Babers-Green, she remains unbothered by Perkins.

"He doesn’t really bother me at all," she said. "It’s like, ‘OK, whatever. So what.’ Charles Barkley was great. Charles Barkley was one of my favorite players ever. He was a great player. I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently. He never stood out on my radar. I could care less. If that’s how he treats his job, ‘As long as I’m making this money.’ Make the money, brother."

Green and Warriors "haters" better watch out, because Babers-Green doesn't hold back.

