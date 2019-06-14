Draymond Green's jumper controversially ruled as 2-pointer in Game 6 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors trailed the Raptors by three points at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but it probably should have been two.

Late in the first quarter, Draymond Green knocked down what looked to be a corner 3-pointer. Unfortunately for Golden State, it was ruled a 2-pointer on the court, and for whatever reason, it wasn't reviewed.

That was a three. Look at Draymond's foot. pic.twitter.com/5uYe5CvvfC — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 14, 2019

The Warriors weren't the only ones to suffer from the officials' error, as bettors were victimized, too.

This shot was ruled a 2, thus losing GSW ML 1Q bettors their bets instead of a push 👀 pic.twitter.com/DbzZrNXtQ1 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 14, 2019

It's Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It is entirely understandable how the officials could have gotten the call wrong in real time, but it is absolutely ridiculous that they didn't take the time to review what was clearly a close call in a very important game.

And no, this is not satisfactory transparency:





Regarding Draymond Green's made field goal with approximately 2:15 remaining in Q1: even if the play had been reviewed, there would not have been clear and conclusive evidence to overturn the ruling on the floor of a 2-point FG. pic.twitter.com/AIHqu3BGzK — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 14, 2019

The halftime deficit was three, even though it probably should have been two.

The officials -- and the league -- better hope the Warriors don't lose by one.





