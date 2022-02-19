Draymond Green's House Robbed of Over $1 Million in Jewelry During Super Bowl Weekend

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green was the victim of a home invasion during Super Bowl weekend.

TMZ reports the Golden State Warriors veteran’s Los Angeles home was burglarized of over $1 million in jewelry, watches, and other belongings. After attending the Bengals-Rams game at SoFi stadium on Sunday, Green came home to discover his house had been ransacked.

Sources told the outlet that the alleged burglars entered Green’s home by breaking a window. No arrests have yet been made, as police are currently investigating the robbery.

The incident comes with Draymond still nursing a lower back and disc injury he sustained during a Jan. 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Wednesday, Golden State provided an update on Green’s progress.

The Warriors say that Draymond “is making good progress in his recovery/rehabilitation and it’s anticipated that he will return to play at some point after the All-Star break.”

“He has recently progressed to doing some light on-court activity and will continue to increase his workload moving forward,” Golden State added.

Green has missed the Warriors’ last 20 games, in which the team has posted a 13-7 record. The All-Star forward is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season, while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.