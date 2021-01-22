Draymond Green's ejection vs. Knicks 'confused' Warriors' James Wiseman

Wiseman 'confused' by Draymond's mistaken ejection vs. Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman is probably used to Draymond Green yelling at him at this point.

Since the Warriors’ training camp, the veteran Green has been animated when coaching up the talented No. 2 overall draft pick. The season is still young for second-year NBA referee John Butler, so maybe he didn’t get the memo.

In Thursday night’s 119-104 loss to the Knicks, Green received a first-half ejection after Butler mistakenly thought the Warriors’ forward was yelling obscenities at him.

Draymond just got ejected 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Lf8YU7aDcN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2021

The outburst was actually directed to Wiseman, who said he understood Green but not the referees’ decision for an ejection.

Wiseman says he was "confused" by Draymond's ejection 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0mP0x7FjAx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2021

That’s an honest take from the 19-year-old Wiseman, who has become used to Green’s tough-love approach as a teammate. He almost shrugs off the fact Green was yelling at him in the first place, so you know it’s a common occurrence.

In the sequence leading up to the ejection, Knicks forward Nerlens Noel broke up an entry pass from Green to Wiseman, leading to a steal for New York. By the time the Knicks were getting set to run a play on the other end of the floor, Green was getting T’d up.

Referee Ben Taylor told Warriors coach Steve Kerr at halftime that the officials made a “mistake” by ejecting Green. But it appears there was no way to rescind the call. Without their veteran defensive stalwart, the Warriors got worked over by the Knicks in the second half.

It was an unfortunate lesson for Green and the Dubs, but don’t expect him to stop yelling or pushing Wiseman anytime soon.