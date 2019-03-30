Draymond Green's cryptic tweets in reference to ex-referee Tim Donaghy? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors lost in heartbreaking fashion Friday in Minnesota.

As you are well aware, there were a couple of controversial calls that went against Golden State.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr did not hold back during their postgame interviews with the media, and it's likely that all three of them receive fines from the NBA.

Draymond Green, meanwhile, went a different route to express his frustration -- and might avoid a fine as a result. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year didn't speak to reporters in the locker room, but he did post a couple of tweets shortly after 1 a.m. PT:

TD — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 30, 2019

MK — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 30, 2019

Hmmmmmm.

In this context, does "TD" mean "Tim Donaghy" and "MK" mean "Marat Kogut?"

Donaghy, of course, is the former NBA official who allegedly bet on games.

Kogut, of course, is the official who ruled Friday night that Durant was fouled on the ground just before he made a 3-pointer that would have resulted in a four-point opportunity.

He also is the referee who assessed a technical on Draymond early in the third quarter.

What else could Draymond be referencing in his tweets? You be the judge ...

