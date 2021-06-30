Draymond Green's bold Hawks-Bucks Game 4 prediction came true

Draymond's Hawks vs. Bucks Game 4 prediction came true originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you've ever listened to Draymond Green talk basketball, it's clear that few know the game as well as the Warriors star does.

So it should come as no surprise that while many were putting the Atlanta Hawks down for a loss Tuesday night when Trae Young was ruled out with a bone bruise in his right foot, Green saw things differently.

An hour before tip-off, Green noted that the Milwaukee Bucks needed to be careful because Lou Williams, Young's backup, can get supernova hot.

Bucks can’t relax because Trae is out. Lou Will can win you a game. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 30, 2021

Green's prediction came true as the Hawks jumped out to a double-digit first-half lead and evened the series as two with a 110-88 win behind Williams' 21 points.

The Warriors star had to give himself a little pat on the back after seeing the Hawks' win and Williams' performance coming.

I watched the game at the same time y’all did 😂😂😂😂. LOU WILL can win you a game!! Enjoy y’all night though. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 30, 2021

While the Hawks' win without Young was impressive, the story of Game 4 was Giannis Antetokounmpo's hyperextended left knee that the Bucks star suffered midway through the third quarter. Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly while trying to contest a lob to Clint Capella and had to be helped to the locker room. He did not return.

The series now heads back to Milwaukee for a critical Game 5 with both Young and Antetokounmpo's status up in the air.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast