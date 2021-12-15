Draymond Green's awesome mic'd-up reaction to Steph Curry after record

Draymond's awesome mic'd-up reaction to Steph after record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry made history at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors superstar officially passed Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time 3-point list. Stars around the league reacted on Twitter, but it was Draymond Green's mic'd-up reaction on the court that was the best.

STEPH CURRY BREAKS RAY ALLENâ€™S RECORD FOR MOST CAREER 3-POINTERS pic.twitter.com/BYhTe1I5dY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Draymond Green reacts to Steph Curry breaking the record ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/q5n3lNUBY7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

"Hell yeah! Hell yeah!" "Greatness!" "Gave me chills!" were some of Draymond's initial reactions.

Curry and Green have been Warriors teammates for a decade now. The two, alongside Klay Thompson, have accomplished a lot together: three NBA championships, countless records, All-Star appearances ... and the list continues to grow.

A lot of what Steph has been able to do throughout his career, including claiming the 3-point record, was thanks (in some part) to what Draymond has been able to do on both ends of the floor.

The two have been through so much together as teammates, so Curry's latest milestone will certainly be special for Draymond.

