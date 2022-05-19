Draymond Green's advice to Steph Curry after missed free throws vs. Mavericks

What advice Draymond gave Steph after early missed free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After posting the NBA’s second-best free-throw percentage during the regular season, Steph Curry hasn’t quite looked like himself at the line during the playoffs.

But luckily for him, Draymond Green is there to encourage him.

During Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the TNT broadcast had Green mic’d up at Chase Center and, as always, it proved entertaining.

Less entertaining, however, were the three free throws Curry missed in the game’s first quarter.

Green offered some motivating words for his teammate after the first pair of free throws Curry failed to make, and they were revealed during the mic’d up segment.

"Get your head out of it." - Draymond to Steph after some missed free throws pic.twitter.com/jY2H9ETrAT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 19, 2022

“Get your head out of it,” Green told Curry. “Get your head out of it. Knock the shot down.”

Sometimes all it takes is a little reminder to help re-center one’s focus, and even one of the best shooters of all time can get in his own head.

Across the postseason as a whole, Curry is shooting 81.6 percent from the free-throw line -- a far cry from the 92.3 percentage he posted during the regular season.

Earlier in the playoffs, the two-time NBA MVP referred to his missed free throws during Game 4 of Golden State’s opening-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets as an “out-of-body experience.”

After a rocky start on Wednesday, however, Curry finished the game’s first half 3-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line, bouncing back from the first three he missed.

It certainly seems like Curry might have gotten out of his own head, and perhaps he has his teammate Green’s uplifting words to thank.