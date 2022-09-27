Draymond Green wouldn't be shy about leaving Warriors, anonymous NBA exec says

Anonymous exec: Draymond wouldn't be shy about leaving Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are set to begin their quest to defend their 2022 championship. But after that, many questions loom about the team's long-term future.

Draymond Green's contract situation is one of the team's biggest remaining mysteries. The Warriors veteran will make $25.8 million this season and has a $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Green could decline next year's player option and enter free agency in 2023 or play the final year of his contract and test the market in 2024. Either way, Green taking the temperature of the open market for the first time in his career is a possibility.

Could he leave the Warriors?

"If he gets a big offer from Detroit as one example or maybe Dallas or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving," an anonymous NBA executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. "He understands this business."

Green reportedly was eyeing a max contract extension during the summer, but at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, he admitted he doesn't foresee that happening.

“At this point, you know, whether I'd like to or not -- I don't think it will happen,” Green said. "I'm just focused on this season and being as great as I can be -- and as I know I'm capable of being. And winning another championship and reaching my individual goals that I have as well.”

The Warriors, and specifically Steph Curry, would be devastated to watch Green find another home. But with potential new contracts for Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson on the horizon, not to mention a new young core of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, it's possible Golden State can't retain all of its talent for the long-term.

The three teams mentioned by the anonymous executive, albeit speculative, would make some sense as Green's destinations if the worst-case scenario unfolded for the Warriors.

Green grew up in Saginaw, Mich., just about 90 minutes away from the Detroit Pistons' home arena. He previously has mentioned Mavericks start Luka Doncic as his favorite NBA player to watch besides Curry. And Green has a great relationship with Lakers star LeBron James, even jokingly saying he'd skip a Warriors game to watch James break the NBA's all-time scoring record.

For now, however, Green has his focus where it should be -- the 2022-23 NBA season and defending the Warriors' championship status. And he's motivated to get every penny out of his next deal.

“I've historically been the guy to bet on myself even when others didn't believe," Green said Sunday. "I've always felt confident betting on myself, and nothing changes for me now.”

