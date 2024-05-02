Draymond Green weighs in on LeBron’s future with Lakers

With the Golden State Warriors season over, we’ll likely see and hear more of Draymond Green on his ‘The Draymond Green Show’ podcast, especially while the postseason is underway. As such, we can expect the veteran forward to be sharing his opinion on some of the bigger storylines in basketball, such as LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a May 1 episode of his podcast, Green shared his thoughts on why LeBron is unlikely to leave the Lakers despite their struggles this season and their first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

“Some people think it’s a foregone conclusion that Bron is going back to the Lakers,” Green said. “I don’t know that it’s a foregone conclusion. I think if there was something that came about that was interesting, I think he’d look at it. But ultimately, I don’t quite see him leaving L.A.”

Where LeBron ends up playing next season could directly affect the Warriors. Despite closing in on 40, he is still one of the best players in the league. If he stays with the Lakers, they will be another hurdle for Steve Kerr’s roster to overcome.

“I don’t quite see him leaving L.A.” —@Money23Green on LeBron’s future with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/oPnPJNDoLW — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 1, 2024

The Warriors have some free-agency questions of their own that need answering. Klay Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and the front office is expected to be active in the trade market. The NBA landscape could look considerably different by the time the 2024-25 season tips off.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire