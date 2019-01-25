Draymond Green wants all of his doubters to 'keep talking that sh*t' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Remember earlier this season when there was all that noise about how Draymond Green just isn't the same player anymore?

Remember when there was all that concern about him possibly hurting the Warriors more than helping?

It turns out that the overreactions and nonsense were positives for Draymond and the Warriors.

"It's incredible. I be needing that sometimes, for people to say, ‘He's done. The run is over.' That's amazing," the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year told Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. "I appreciate those people. Those people are the reason I am where I am today."

Despite the fact Draymond averaged 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks during the Warriors' first 10 games (while shooting 48.5 percent from the field), many people only focused on his struggling 3-point shot.

He then missed 14 out of 16 games because of a nagging toe issue. And when he finally returned, he was understandably rusty. He didn't get the benefit of the doubt.

Even after averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins over the Clippers and Mavericks, the haters were out in full force following a subpar performance vs the Lakers on Christmas Day. He airballed a 3-pointer that night and apparently it was the end of the world.

But the Warriors have won nine games in a row, and Draymond has been at the center of the streak. During this stretch, he is shooting 44 percent overall and averaging 7.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks, while committing just 1.6 turnovers.

Even though there hasn't been much reason to say anything negative about him, Draymond doesn't want the doubters to hold back.

"Keep talking that sh*t," he told The Athletic. "They just make me better. If they were smart they'd just shut the hell up. It's so many people that want to see you fail. Stay true to that. Want to see me fail.

"But they've go to know their personnel. You can't talk shit about a motherfuc** that feed off that. If you know your personnel, you'd stay silent, pray on the downfall."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller