Once again, Draymond Green is using a T-shirt to troll LeBron James at the Warriors' championship parade

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2017-18 NBA championship with a parade in the Bay Area on Tuesday and, just as he did this time last year, Draymond Green turned up to the event clad in a garment sure to get everyone talking.

Green appeared at the Warriors’ 2017 parade wearing a T-shirt that read “QUICKIE” — with the “Q” styled in the fashion of the logo of Quicken Loans, the company owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and which gives its name to the arena in which the Cavs play their home games — to provide a bit of a clapback to the Cavs after LeBron James had celebrate Cleveland’s 2016 win over Golden State by wearing an Ultimate Warrior shirt. On Tuesday, with the Warriors fresh off a four-game sweep of LeBron and the Cavs, Green dug a bit deeper for this year’s dig:

Dray with another parade shirt pic.twitter.com/ExPq6aUoT7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





Yep, that’s a recasting of the Arthur fist meme — which LeBron deployed on Instagram all the way back in November, with the caption “Mood….,” perhaps to communicate his frustration and anger over the Cavs’ slow start to the season after a tumultuous summer that included the trade of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving — with three rings on the young aardvark’s fingers. One for each time Green’s Warriors have knocked off James’ Cavs.

Considering it’s been months since the Cavs’ usage of the Arthur meme was a thing, it might seem a bit odd that Dray would choose to use it as his preferred means of trolling this time around. Then again, maybe Green — expecting a fourth straight meeting with the Cavs all season long — got the shirt made up back in November, and has just been sitting on it this whole time, waiting for the opportunity to break it out.

After all, as he told Ros Gold-Onwude at least year’s parade, “I’m petty.” And, for the second year running, he’s got the fit to prove it.

