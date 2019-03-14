Draymond Green uses 'stupidity' when taking postgame shot at Rockets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors lost their first three matchups with the Rockets this season, but they finally notched a win Wednesday in Houston.

After the game, Draymond Green was asked if he saw any of the "confident chatter" that came out of the Rockets' locker room over the prior couple of days.

"If somebody send it to me," Draymond told reporters. "It is what it is. They should be confident. If they're not confident, who's gonna be confident for them?"

Did it motivate the Warriors?

"Hell no. For what?" he declared. "We don't need to be juiced up from them talking. We beat them (in last year's conference finals). We don't need to get juiced if they say we're not on that level.

"That's dumb. Doesn't make sense. Not sure stupidity juices anyone. Oh, that's dumb. So, no."

Draymond Green saw some of the confident chatter coming out of the Rockets locker room the past few days, said it didn't juice the Warriors up at all: "I'm not sure stupidity juices up anyone." pic.twitter.com/9jMBLmgR3j — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2019

Draymond is the best.

In case you missed some of the things the Rockets had to say:

-- Austin Rivers told Kelly Iko of The Athletic that he's able to bother Steph Curry and Klay Thompson "a lot of times" because of his size and quickness.

Austin Rivers re:Curry: "Honestly, when it comes to defending the quicker guards, I wouldn't put anybody ahead of myself"



Curry: pic.twitter.com/ZyeXUhI6K1



— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) March 14, 2019

-- Eric Gordon told Marc Stein of The New York Times that the Rockets are "right there" with the Warriors and there is "no other team but us that can really have a chance against them."

-- Mike D'Antoni poked fun at Steph Curry for saying the Warriors have a chance to send a "statement" by beating Houston because Golden State had just lost to the Suns.

Hey, Basketball Gods, can you please make sure the Warriors and Rockets face each other again in the NBA playoffs? Thanks much.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram