Draymond Green trolls Paul Pierce after D'Angelo Russell's scary injury

The Warriors are 9-25, but that won't stop Draymond Green from talking trash.

Green couldn't help but get in a spat with Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis on Saturday when the Dubs actually held a lead before losing by 20 points at Chase Center. Even an injured Klay Thompson got in on the action.

Dray being Dray pic.twitter.com/in2wFYBXA5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2019

But Draymond didn't stop there. That's not his style.

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell awkwardly ran into Mavs guard Luka Doncic with slightly over five minutes left in the third quarter. It was a scary scene in San Francisco as D-Lo remained on the ground for an extended period of time and a stretcher was rolled onto the court.

D-Lo was down on the ground after colliding with Luka. He eventually walked off under his own power 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XP6h68vlLg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2019

Russell eventually walked off the court on his own and came back into the game, ending the night with 35 points. Green obviously was happy to see Russell return to the floor, and somehow found a way to troll an old nemesis.

"Happy he didn't leave on a stretcher and then come back in," Green said to reporters after the game. "I would've lost all respect. We've had some guys do s--t like that in this league."

He didn't say his name, but Green definitely was going after future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.

Remember his feud with Pierce? Draymond certainly does. Here's a quick reminder.

Here's a first look at the Draymond Green story, which premieres Sunday: the night Draymond spoiled Paul Pierce's farewell tour pic.twitter.com/hsgQrpcwHP — E60 (@E60) May 31, 2017

Green on Saturday night was referring to when Pierce was taken off the floor in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals on a wheelchair -- not a stretcher -- when Pierce's Boston Celtics were playing the Los Angeles Lakers. The reason, of course, was because Pierce badly had to go to the bathroom.

There's nothing like trolling a retired athlete who once pooped his pants in the Finals.

