Draymond Green triple-doubles result in incredible Warriors stat

The impact that Draymond Green has on the Warriors doesn’t always show on paper.

As one of the best defenders of this generation, and a frontrunner for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond’s offensive game isn’t really talked about.

The 31-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 8 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season.

But when he is feeling it offensively, it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Golden State is 30-1 when Draymond finishes a game with a triple-double.

This season alone, the Dubs are 9-1 when Draymond has double-digit points, and they are 24-5 over the past two seasons when he collects at least 10 points.

And with Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins (when healthy) leading the way on offense for the Warriors, Draymond doesn’t really need to be doing anything differently. But it's clear that any additional scoring Draymond can provide makes the Warriors virtually unbeatable.

The Warriors (25-6) have one of the best records in the NBA and are a real threat in the Western Conference.

With still a lot of basketball to play, Draymond and the Dubs could be on the way to another championship.

