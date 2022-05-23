What Draymond Green told ref Marc Davis after Andrew Wiggins dunk challenge

What Dray told ref after Dubs' successful Wiggs dunk challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In Draymond Green’s eyes, referee Marc Davis didn’t have his best night during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

As the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks went at it on the American Airlines Center court Sunday night, the officiating crew found itself in the middle of some debatable calls.

So when Andrew Wiggins simultaneously silenced Mavs fans and destroyed Luka Dončić with an epic poster dunk near the end of Golden State’s 109-100 victory, Green -- and all of Dub Nation -- couldn’t believe it when Davis called an offensive foul on the play.

The call was ultimately overturned after being challenged by coach Steve Kerr, but for the second time during the game, Green had some words for the crew chief.

Warriors win the challenge and Draymond yells "you must be stopped, Marc!" at Marc Davis — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 23, 2022

By this point in the game, Davis had already assessed Green a technical foul for arguing backcourt violation with the referee during the second quarter. Upon receiving the tech, Green told Davis, “This ain’t about you!”

After sticking up for himself following his own questionable foul, it’s clear Green jumped at the opportunity to defend Wiggins’ incredible play that was almost overshadowed by another disputable call.

In the end, the 27-year-old got his moment to shine.

As for Green and Davis, that resolution remains to be seen.