Draymond Green throws Klay Thompson's paper airplane after Warriors' loss

Draymond throws paper airplane Klay made after Game 4 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After missing the last two seasons with back-to-back injuries, Klay Thompson is making sure his presence is known as the Warriors look to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

The Warriors couldn’t get the first-round series sweep over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but Thompson was outstanding in the Game 4 loss. He finished with 32 points, going 12-for-20 from the field and 7-for-11 from behind the arc.

While talking to reporters after the game, Klay grabbed the stat sheet in front of him and began to craft a paper airplane. Nothing unusual here, as Klay has done this in the past.

The only difference -- Klay didn’t actually let his masterpiece fly. Instead, he left it on the podium and Draymond Green got to do the honors later.

As Green walked over to the podium, saw the paper airplane and immediately knew.

“Klay Thompson was here,” Draymond joked as he sat down.

Green had some fun with reporters and ended up throwing Klay’s artwork across the room.

"Klay Thompson was here." ðŸ˜‚



Klay folded a paper airplane but let Draymond do the honors pic.twitter.com/lvQCQ71d23 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2022

Klay returned to the Warriors’ lineup in January after being out for 941 days, and if we needed any more proof that the West Coast’s best paper airplane maker is back in the league, we have got it.

The Warriors head back to the Bay and will look to take the series at home when they host the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast