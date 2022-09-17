Draymond Green thought Steve Kerr was 'out of his mind' with offense in 2014

Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances.

After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.

During Draymond Green's appearance on the "Checc'n In" podcast on Wednesday, the 32-year-old shared some insight into what type of offense the Warriors were running before Kerr arrived.

"The offense was very pick-and-roll dominant," Green said. "Like, we run a lot of pick and rolls for Steph [Curry], pinned downs for Klay [Thompson] and kind of and seeking out, like, matchups, you know, like, 'Oh, there's a mismatch we are going at that mismatch.'

"And then obviously, we had plays. Like, wasn't that we didn't have plays, but the bulk of our offense was pick and rolls and taking advantage of mismatches."

Green then illustrated the transition from an offense heavy on pick-and-roll to one that preaches ball movement under Kerr, which even confused him when the Warriors coach introduced his philosophy to the team.

"When Steve Kerr took over the job, I remember the first training camp, he's like, ball movement, cut, stop standing and waiting for the ball," Green said. "I'll catch the ball at the top of the key, Steph on the wing. And he's like, Steph, cut and it's like, 'No, dude, I'm supposed to pass the ball to Steph right here.' And he said, 'Pass the ball and move. Without the ball, the ball will find the hands of the people that are supposed to get the shots.'

"We all thought he was out of his mind. And then as we started to do it, then you figure it out and you like, 'Yo, this is actually pretty incredible.' Like, it's ball moving, ball moving. Ball moving. Screen roll, it's ball moving, ball moving. ball moving. There goes the mismatch, but nobody's really standing. And that's kind of where all this flow offense and all this stuff came."

Kerr's offense might have been a new concept to the Warriors back in 2014, but the coach was laying down the foundation for what would become an NBA championship team that season.

Since then, Golden State has added another three NBA titles, with the most recent coming this past season, and Kerr's out-of-the-box thinking has resulted in the 56-year-old being one of the greatest coaches of all time.

