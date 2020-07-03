Draymond Green thinks James Wiseman would fit well in Golden State

In the most recent NBC Sports NBA mock draft, the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman out of Memphis with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Draymond Green likes that fit.

Green was recently on ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby” and said he thought Wiseman could thrive in Golden State’s system, but then owned up to the fact he has hasn’t seen Wiseman play a lot (nobody has, he only played three games at Memphis). Hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I’ve seen some clips of his workouts and highlights, and he looks to be pretty mobile, a pretty athletic guy,” Green said Tuesday. “So with our speed and pace, the way we play, I think he would definitely be a great add if that’s case, but I don’t really know what pick we’re going to get or what pick he’s going to go. I’m a living testament to that. You never know how the draft is going to go and how the cards may fall.”

Wiseman could be a good fit in a few years in Golden State, but the Warriors don’t have that kind of time to wait. Wiseman is not ready to help a team with title aspirations right now or even help a top-four team in the West, which a healthy Warriors team likely would be. He has potential as a pick-setting rim runner, but he is raw and it will take time to get there. The Warriors are a win-now team with their core players — including Green — on the wrong side of 30. They don’t have years to wait.

If the Warriors land the top pick (they have a 14% chance), expect them to try and trade out of it. Warriors owner Joe Lacob said as much. When asked during the NBC mock draft what he would do with the No. 1 pick if he were the Warriors GM, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said trade down to picks four through six, and likely land a player such as Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, or Deni Avdija — players who should not go No. 1 but are better poised to help immediately.

Wiseman, however, could end up being the guy in Golden State.

