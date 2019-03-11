Draymond Green talks trash to Instagram commenter on Steve Kerr video
Draymond Green talks trash to Instagram commenter on Steve Kerr video originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
Steve Kerr might or might not have been tired of Draymond Green's s--- in the Warriors' loss to the lowly Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but Green certainly was tired of one fan's comment.
On a video posted to Instagram that appeared to show Kerr's dissatisfaction with Green, one commenter echoed the Warriors coach's apparent NSFW langauge and tagged the three-time All-Star. Then, the roast was on.
Not church league 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/rK8DKRj2hy
— Dom2K🏀 (@Dom_2k) March 11, 2019
Green wrote back: "[How] your church league working [out] for you?"
[RELATED: Stumbling Warriors hit new low in 'worst loss of the season']
Said commenter's account was set to private as of press time, so we have no way of confirming whether or not they actually play in a church league. Green doesn't follow their account, either, but that is an incisive burn nonetheless.
Green has a reputation as one of the NBA's best trash-talkers, so coming after him on social media probably wasn't the best idea. Unless you turn to E-40 for advice, that is.