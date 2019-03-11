Draymond Green talks trash to Instagram commenter on Steve Kerr video originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steve Kerr might or might not have been tired of Draymond Green's s--- in the Warriors' loss to the lowly Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but Green certainly was tired of one fan's comment.

On a video posted to Instagram that appeared to show Kerr's dissatisfaction with Green, one commenter echoed the Warriors coach's apparent NSFW langauge and tagged the three-time All-Star. Then, the roast was on.

Green wrote back: "[How] your church league working [out] for you?"

Said commenter's account was set to private as of press time, so we have no way of confirming whether or not they actually play in a church league. Green doesn't follow their account, either, but that is an incisive burn nonetheless.

Green has a reputation as one of the NBA's best trash-talkers, so coming after him on social media probably wasn't the best idea. Unless you turn to E-40 for advice, that is.