Draymond Green takes positive step in return from injury

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green went through the Warriors non-contact practice today. Kerr: “Some shooting. Some 5-on-0. Some drill work…Looked great physically. That’s a very positive step.” – 4:21 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green getting some reps in at today’s Warriors practice. pic.twitter.com/p7M3CTYvAc – 4:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Draymond Green putting in work Warriors practice today at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/pAJ15VAB3K – 4:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green getting some shots up after practice today. Still no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/mynQujvr9w – 4:11 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.

#DubNation

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 7:09 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Even Draymond Green must have been impressed by Rudy Gobert’s iso defense on Luka Doncic down the stretch. The 3-time DPOY was up for the challenge against one of the league’s most lethal offensive weapons. – 11:16 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, when asked a follow-up about the ongoing Draymond commentary, and, more generally, the perception of him among his peers in the league. pic.twitter.com/hlCR34JNDF – 7:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, when asked about Draymond Green’s comments about him during the TBS broadcast of the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/r5205qlv1I – 7:14 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors exiting the All-Star break tomorrow night in Portland. Draymond Green and James Wiseman also out. Wiseman is on the road trip, Green isn’t. – 9:36 PM

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on Draymond Green at practice today: “A lot of drill work and it’s great just to have his energy back in the gym. He looked great physically. He’s excited to be back. So that’s a very positive step for him, and we’ll go from here.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 26, 2022

Tim Bontemps: The Warriors say Draymond Green is “anticipated” to return “at some point after the All-Star Break” from the disc issue that’s kept him out for more than a month. pic.twitter.com/Dsoh5atVPb -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 16, 2022

Chris Haynes: Draymond Green says he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game, which means commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury replacement. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 3, 2022