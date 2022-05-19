Draymond Green takes hilarious shot at Charles Barkley, known Warriors villain

Draymond takes hilarious shot at Warriors villain Barkley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades.

It began in 2007 when he dissed the city of Oakland after the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. In the early days of the Warriors' dynasty, Barkley refused to believe a core of "jump shooters" like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could bring home an NBA championship.

Barkley has been writing a new chapter of his Bay Area rivalry during the Warriors' current playoff run. He called a trip to San Francisco "hell" and picked the Mavericks to end Golden State’s season in the Western Conference finals.

On Wednesday night, Warriors fans fired back at Barkley with chants of “Chuck you suck!” during TNT’s "Inside the NBA" following Game 1 at Chase Center.

Draymond Green, who signed a multiyear contract with Turner Sports and occasionally appears as an analyst on TNT's show, added fuel to the fire Thursday.

“If I win another championship, that’s one more ring added to the panel that’s not him," he said. "I wouldn’t want to see that either. Then he really got to hear about it. I get it. I understand. I don’t know how that feels, I’ve always won.”

If the Dubs win another ring, Draymond plans to rub it in Charles Barkley's face ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/dm4jchc78t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 19, 2022

Green is referring to the note that Barkley gets teased about the most -- not winning a championship across his 16-year Hall of Fame career. Barkley reached the NBA Finals once in 1993 but lost in six games to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Story continues

Every other former player who currently appears on TNT has at least one ring. Shaquille O’Neal has the most with four titles, followed by Green (three), Dwyane Wade (three), Candace Parker (two WNBA championships) and Kenny Smith (two).

"I guess I’d feel the same way if ya’ll just keep adding rings up here and I got to just sit here when the playoffs come around," Green joked. "What are you going to say -- you going to tell us how to win? Not taking that advice from Chuck. What’s he going to say?"

Just like Barkley's on-camera rivalry with Shaq, Green's comments are all in good fun.

"That’s my dog, though," Green said. "I love Chuck. That’s my dog."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast