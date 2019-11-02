Another game, another injury for the Warriors.

About an hour after Golden State lost to the Spurs, Draymond Green sat down at the podium at Chase Center with a wrap on his left hand.

"I hurt my finger," Green told reporters. "Little ligament action. It is what it is."

Draymond Green is sporting a wrap on his left index finger. He said it may be a ligament problem and is unsure if he'll play Saturday vs Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/vMkvejOz6h — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 2, 2019

Draymond's L index finger is in a wrap. Says it's swollen. Just ‘ligament action.' Already coping with back, knee and elbow woes. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 2, 2019

The news of Green's injury comes on the same day that the Warriors announced Steph Curry will miss at least three months due to surgery on his broken left hand.

Before the Warriors faced the Spurs, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Green would be on a minutes and game restriction this season.

Within hours of that precautionary measure being made known, Green suffered an injury.

The Warriors are right back in action Saturday as they host the Charlotte Hornets, and Green isn't sure if he will be able to play.

"I don't know. We'll see. It's pretty sore," Green said. "I couldn't grip a basketball since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes, dribbling left with my right hand. Couldn't really grip the ball. Hopefully it will calm down a little bit overnight."

With Curry on the shelf until February and Klay Thompson likely out for the entire season, the Warriors are hoping Green and D'Angelo Russell can keep them competitive. Without the three-time All-Star, that task would become even more difficult.

Draymond Green suffers 'ligament action' injury to finger vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area