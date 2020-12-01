Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and other former Warriors react to Andrew Bogut’s retirement

On a Monday edition of his podcast “Rogue Bouges,” Andrew Bogut announced he’s retiring from basketball after 14 seasons in the association. After being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2005 NBA draft, Bogut played for five different teams during his 14 season career. In 2012, the seven-foot center was traded to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that included Monta Ellis moving to the Eastern Conference.

Over five seasons in the Bay Area, Bogut averaged 6.1 points on 57.9% shooting from the field with 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 23.2 minutes per contest. As a Warrior, the Australian big man notched an NBA championship ring in 2015 as Golden State’s starting center along with earning a spot on the league’s All-Defensive Second Team.

Outside of his time in Golden State and Milwaukee, Bogut played short stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Along with his ever unique ability to find an open Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson from the post for an open shot on the perimeter, Bogut’s consistent defensive leadership helped build a stout frontcourt next to a young Draymond Green.

Following his retirement announcement, Bogut’s former coach and teammates chimed in on social media. Steve Kerr, Green and some of his former teammates, including members of Golden State’s 2015 championship roster congratulated Bogut for a strong NBA career with messages of support on Twitter.

