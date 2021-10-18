Draymond Green, Stephen Curry wanted Warriors to keep Avery Bradley

In releasing Avery Bradley, the Warriors had to thwart the wishes of their best players, according to team sources. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were among a group of strong advocates for keeping Bradley. The almost 31-year-old entering his 12th season didn’t look especially impactful in his preseason run. But those who favored Bradley weren’t at all concerned about how a proven veteran looked in preseason. Instead, they saw Bradley as someone with the credibility to help their hopes for a deep playoff run.

Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

One other note from Sixers practice: Doc Rivers mentioned Shake Milton is “nowhere near playing” and “will be out for a while.”

Shake can struggle with pressure but the Sixers are now one Ben Simmons missed game away from, I guess, Point Seth Curry when Maxey is off the floor? – 8:52 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

In the Warriors’ preseason finale, Steph Curry caught fire for 41 points in 30 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Here are the stats and all the highlights: warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/16/sta… – 8:00 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

#SundayRandomness The lessons from RG3 || Why the Warriors’ cutting Avery Bradley is an issue || The Squid Game disappointment and more

theathletic.com/2892947/2021/1… pic.twitter.com/jLtjRFgKx1 – 5:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Because it’s being repeatedly asked and thrown about in my mentions…

Neither Harry Giles nor Avery Bradley is eligible for a Two-Way contract. – 3:49 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “I would say in a week or two, he’ll be ready to play his full load of minutes. I think he’s right where he needs to be, given that he missed those first few days.”

#DubNation – 3:46 PM

Story continues

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “In a week or two, he’ll be ready to play his full load of minutes. I think he’s right where he needs to be.” – 3:41 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Seth Curry shooting baseline 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/onl8oyYxRO – 12:52 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

In the Warriors’ preseason finale, Steph Curry caught fire for 41 points in 30 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Here are the stats and all the highlights: warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/16/sta… – 10:00 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah offensive line appears to be……..

LT: Bam Olaseni

LG: Keaton Bills

C: Nick Ford

RG: Sataoa Laumea

RT: Braeden Daniels

Micah Bernard and Tavion Thomas both got first-team RB reps at the end, Thomas and Chris Curry both took RB2 reps. – 9:52 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Houston has just announced the release of Dante Exum on a day numerous established NBA names (including Kris Dunn, Marquese Chriss, Patrick Patterson and Harry Giles … after Avery Bradley last night) have lost out on NBA roster spots.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:56 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For game five of the NLDS between the Giants and Dodgers, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and more members of the Warriors were in the building to support their San Francisco neighbor. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/14/war… – 4:00 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Hell of a grab Payton! – 2:34 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

Changing the game for GOOD…one neighborhood at a time. #CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/LGOX3n0GVY – 1:51 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steph Curry knows the assignment

theathletic.com/2893026/2021/1… pic.twitter.com/iTI7snEBMZ – 11:46 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro, Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine and Kevin Durant were the only players this preseason to average 20 or more points on at least 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting on threes. It’s only the preseason, but still quite impressive. – 10:17 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Stephen Curry put on show, drop 41 in final preseason game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/16/wat… – 10:02 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA total points preseason:

1. Tyler Herro, 112

2. Jordan Poole, 109

3. Stephen Curry, 98

4. Zach LaVine, 90

5. Jordan Nwora, 89

6. Ja Morant, 84

7. Max Strus, 81 – 9:19 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Expect a heavy dose of waivers on Saturday.

Today is the last day (by 5PM EST.) to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a per day cap.

Ex: Avery Bradley would have cost GSW $15K in salary and $108K toward the luxury tax if he was not waived today. – 8:15 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For game five of the NLDS between the Giants and Dodgers, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and more members of the Warriors were in the building to support their San Francisco neighbor. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/14/war… – 7:00 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Warriors sign Axel Toupane, waive Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II sportando.basketball/en/warriors-si… – 2:53 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Warriors have waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder, the team announced. – 1:44 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Warriors have waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton, Jordan Bell, and Mychal Mulder. The 15th spot will remain open.

#DubNation – 12:42 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors waived tonight: Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II. 15th roster spot open for now. – 12:40 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors announce they’ve waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder – 12:39 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Avery Bradley was given every opportunity to earn a rotation spot with the Warriors but was pretty unimpressive. I understand why they moved on. – 12:37 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Warriors are waiving veteran guard Avery Bradley, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 12:27 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Who badly airballs a three? Then turnaround and scores 41 points in three quarters. Stephen Curry, that’s who.

#DubNation – 12:02 AM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Somebody get Curry a calendar. Regular season starts next week. – 11:56 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Stephen Curry lights up the Blazers with 41 points in 29 minutes, and the Chase Center crowd responds with an M-V-P chant. – 11:46 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry just dropped in his 7th 3-pointer. Plus the foul. He has 41. He’s played 29 minutes – 11:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry’s preseason finale: 41 points in 29 minutes, 13/22 FG, 7/14 from 3, 8/10 on FTs. Still in the game. – 11:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Draymond Green has gone right through the body of Robert Covington for power moves to the basket a couple of times tonight. – 11:37 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Very good preseason for Draymond. – 11:37 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry has 21 points after two quarters.

#DubNation – 11:06 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Why is Curry going at his Under Armor buddy Dennis Smith Jr. like this????? – 11:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Warriors 55, Blazers 51: halftime. 18 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 10 points, 5 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 10 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. Curry with 21 to lead all scorers. – 11:05 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Fifteen second quarter Steph Curry points in six minutes, 21 total in the first half. His hottest stretch of the preseason, four days before the opener. – 11:04 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Death, taxes, and Steph Curry taking it personal with the Blazers for some reason. – 11:04 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Curry doing his thing, Blazers having a tough time responding. – 11:03 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Steph Curry doing things alert (but only 45 seconds left in the half) – 11:02 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry just dribbled around every citizen of Portland and scooped in a layup with the foul – 11:02 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Looks like Curry stepped on somebody’s foot on the sidelines after that three. He was a bit gimpy for a moment but he’s fine – 11:01 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry missed two free throws in a row. LeBron James would be going crazy if he saw this. – 10:56 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Back to the Iguodala/Draymond/Looney group with Steph off the floor. First two possessions, Draymond turnover on a backcut and Draymond awful fadeaway from the elbow. – 10:47 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dennis Smith, Jr. doing a nice job defensively on Steph Curry in this first quarter aside from allowing 1 back cut. Unfortunately his jumper seems totally broken, nothing like what it was coming out of school. – 10:36 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For game five of the NLDS between the Giants and Dodgers, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and more members of the Warriors were in the building to support their San Francisco neighbor. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/14/war… – 10:00 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

At halftime in Detroit:

Drummond: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST

Maxey: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

Korkmaz: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 2 STL

Curry: 7 PTS

Joe: 6 PTS / 3 REB – 8:10 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, 18 points from Jordan Poole helped the Warriors secure another preseason win over the Lakers, 111-99. Here are the takeaways. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/13/war… – 8:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson and Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/6gWnntqpw1 – 7:58 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers have a smaaaall lineup on the floor right now: Maxey, Curry, Joe, Furk, Reed. – 7:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Sixers starters tonight at #Pistons: Maxey, Curry, Korkmax, Niang and Drummond. – 5:43 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Andre Drummond will start for the #Sixers tonight vs. #Pistons – 5:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Official Season Predictions:

MVP: Steph Curry

ROY: Jalen Green

DPOY: Bam Adebayo

6MAN: Patty Mills

MIP: SGA

COACH: Rick Carlisle

Let’s keep the streak of getting at least 1 correct going

New @UnderdogFantasy: ~3500 words on my thought process for each⬇️

underblog.underdogfantasy.com/2021-2022-nba-… – 11:20 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, 18 points from Jordan Poole helped the Warriors secure another preseason win over the Lakers, 111-99. Here are the takeaways. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/13/war… – 10:00 AM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

OFFICIAL LOOK: @Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand is launching a 7 character collection with @SesameStreet next month, featuring Curry Flow 9s & apparel celebrating Elmo, Big Bird, Count von Count, Cookie Monster and others. pic.twitter.com/zT0pZnqB4h – 9:00 AM

More on this storyline

The Golden State Warriors have waived forward/center Jordan Bell, along with guards Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / October 16, 2021

Avery Bradley is coming off a couple of down seasons but was one of the league’s stingiest individual defenders earlier in his career, and he’s only 30. He’s been given the impression, per a source, that he will have a real chance to make the roster and, with Thompson out early in the season, there’s a clear path to playing time if he rediscovers his old form, which would catapult him back onto the market next summer. -via The Athletic / September 24, 2021

Shams Charania: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021