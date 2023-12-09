Draymond Green speaks highly of OKC Thunder’s young core
As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to rack up wins, the compliments keep rolling in amongst their peers.
Following OKC’s thrilling overtime win over the Golden State Warriors, multi-time All-Star forward Draymond Green was once again very complimentary of the core OKC is growing.
“They got a great head of the snake in Shai. He was First Team All-NBA last year for a reason,” Green said following the overtime game. “Chet will possibly be a generational player… Jalen Williams is one of the most impressive players with the ball in the NBA.”
Draymond has nothing but respect for the Thunder's young Big Three 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GEdsK4ar5K
This isn’t the first time Green’s praised the Thunder. In their Nov. 3 matchup, he also spoke highly of Holmgren after their first time playing against each other.
“Chet’s a problem. He can play. He can dribble the ball, he can shoot the ball, has great length, great shot blocker. He’s only gonna get better,” Green said. “For a young guy like that to have the feel that he has, you don’t see many mistakes out of him and I thought that was big. Also, him having last year and being out but yet being able to be around it, it shows. He’s not making the typical mistakes that a rookie would make. The sky’s the limit for Chet.”
Thunder fans might feel animosity toward Green for his on-court antics over the years, but there’s no doubt his compliments toward the Thunder mean something considering how accomplished of a player he is.