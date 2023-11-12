Draymond Green sounds off on critics after ejection in Warriors' loss

Draymond Green sounds off on critics after ejection in Warriors' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center marked the team's third consecutive defeat, but a highly controversial decision in the third quarter was the prevailing storyline from this game.

An altercation between Draymond Green and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell prompted a review from the officiating crew, who made an unusual decision to retroactively issue Green a second technical foul that was not a part of the initial review, resulting in an automatic ejection for the Warriors' forward.

On Sunday morning, Green took to Instagram to voice his frustrations with the criticism aimed at him due to his unceremonious exit from Saturday's loss.

Draymond shares a message after last night’s ejection 👀



[via Draymond Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/EKSfZ83DiU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Saturday's ejection was the 17th of Green's NBA career, the highest total among active players.

Following the game, Green shared that he does not get caught off guard by these decisions from officials based on his past experiences in the league.

"I am the same person that got suspended from the NBA Finals for flagrant fouls that were all called from after the game," Green said. "Nothing surprises me."

Head coach Steve Kerr seemed puzzled by the decision, stating after the game that Green's ejection was the first time he had experienced a technical foul being issued retroactively via the review of an entirely different play.

"I had never heard this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical from two plays before upon review," Kerr said. "There's a lot of plays I'd like to go back to from three years ago. It was bizarre."

The Warriors face a quick turnaround from Saturday's debacle, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Chase Center for the second act of a weekend back-to-back.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast